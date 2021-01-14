NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 29 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 13 January 2020, 08:00AM

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,262,939 families or 5,184,824 persons in 7,827 barangays in Regions l, 11, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 5,305 families / 20,854 persons are being served inside 145 evacuation centers while 34 families / 103 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 62