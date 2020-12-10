NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 28 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 10 December 2020, 08:00AM

(Excerpt)

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,202,877 families or 4,945,376 persons in 7,231 barangays in Regions I, II, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 9,343 families / 37,261 persons are being served inside 226 evacuation centers while 1,994 families / 7,787 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 47