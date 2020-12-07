NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 27 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 07 December 2020, 08:00AM

(Excerpt)

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,202,866 families or 4,945,321 persons in 7,231 barangays in Regions I, II, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 9,751 families / 39,147 persons are being served inside 240 evacuation centers while 1,994 families / 7,787 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 45