NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 27 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "Urduja" (Kai Tak) as of 8:00 PM, 04 February 2018
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 435,220 families / 1,852,9004 persons are affected in 2,524 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.
At the height of the event, a total of 183,436 families or 808,342 persons were served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):
inside 1,910 ECs: 94,661 families / 424,016 persons
outside ECs: 88,775 families / 384,326 persons
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #28, 6AM 27 January 2018
Note: the decrease in the number of affected population and barangays are due to validation
B. Casualties (TAB B)
A total of forty-seven (47) persosn were reported dead in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VII, and CARAGA. Of which,eleven (110 were already confirmed by the Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) Cluster. The two (2) reported dead in MIMAROPA was previously reported missing.
To date, a total of forty-four (44) persons are missing (1 confirmed / 43 are still for validation):
Meanwhile, a total of seventy-eight (78) persons were injured in the Provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, and Biliran (Region VIII).
(excerpt)