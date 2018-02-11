NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 26 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (11 February 2018)
excerpt
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 184,278 families or 871,757 persons were affected in 1,215 barangays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".
Of which, a total of 1,671 families or 7,569 persons are currently being served inside 22 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families or 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #29 on TY VINTA, 18 January 2018, 6:00 PM
B. Casualties (TAB B)
A total of forty-four (44) dead, eighteen (18) injured and thirteen (14) missing persons were confirmed in Regions IX, XI, CARAGA, and ARMM.
FOR VALIDATION: 129 persons were reported dead (8 in MIMAROPA, 30 in Region IX, 67 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 155 persons missing.