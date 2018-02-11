NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 26 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (11 February 2018)

A total of 184,278 families or 871,757 persons were affected in 1,215 barangays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

Of which, a total of 1,671 families or 7,569 persons are currently being served inside 22 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families or 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.