NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 26 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 20 January 2019
excerpt
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 238,127 families / 1,015,978 persons were affected in 1,340 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, 673 families / 2,859 persons are being served inside 23 ECs and 1,258 families / 5,349 persons outside ECs.
Sources: OCD Ro V and DSWD DROMIC Report No. 25 re TD USMAN as of 19 January 2019, 4PM.
B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)
A total of 156 dead, 26 missing, and 105 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, a total of 28 dead, 1 missing, and 42 injured persons are confirmed while the rest are still subject for validation / verification.
Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions