15 Jan 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 25 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 PM, 13 January 2019

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 13 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total of 220,553 families / 926,585 persons were affected in 1,301 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.

  • Of which, 661 families / 2,712 persons are being served inside 33 ECs and 1,269 families / 5,410 persons outside ECs.

Sources: OCD Ro Vand DSWD DROMIC Report No. 19 re TD USMAN as of 13 January 2019, 4PM.

B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)

  • A total of 155 dead, 27 missing, and 105 iniured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.

  • Of which, a total of 25 dead, 1 missing, and 42 injured persons are confirmed while the rest are still subject for validation / verification.

Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and COO Regions

