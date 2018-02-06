06 Feb 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 24 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (4 February 2018)

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Feb 2018 View Original
II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  1. A total of 167,963 families/ 797,337 persons were affected in 1,179 barangays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

  2. Of which, a total of 4,053 families / 19,369 persons are currently being served inside 24 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families / 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #29 on TY VINTA, 18 January 2018, 6:00 PM

B. Casualties (TAB B)

  1. A total of forty-four (44) dead, eighteen (18) injured and thirteen (14) missing persons were confirmed in Regions IX, XI, CARAGA, and ARMM.

  2. FOR VALIDATION: 129 persons were reported dead (8 in MIMAROPA, 30 in Region IX, 67 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 155 persons missing.

