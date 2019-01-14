NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 24 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 12 January 2019
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 216,998 families / 909,781 persons were affected in 1,270 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, 988 families / 4,213 persons are being served inside 44 ECs and 13,759 families / 71,188 persons outside ECs.
Sources: OCD RO V and DSWD DROMIC Report No.17 re TD USMAN as of 11 January 2019, 5PM.
B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)
A total of 141 dead, 28 missing, and 105 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, a total of 12 dead, 1 missing, and 42 injured persons are confirmed while the rest are still subject for validation / verification.
Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions