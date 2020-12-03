NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 23 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 03 December 2020, 08:00AM

(Excerpt)

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,174,783 families or 4,805,907 persons in 7,184 barangays in Regions I, II, 1, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 23,071 families / 93,163 persons are being served inside 425 evacuation centers while 7,454 families / 31,247 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 41