NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 23 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 11 January 2019
excerpt
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
11 January 2019
At 4:00 AM, trough of Low Pressure Area (LPA) affecting Mindanao. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.
Central and Eastern Visayas, CARAGA, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm caused by trough of LPA. Possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.
Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flashfloods during severe thunderstorms.
III. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 170,114 families / 724,346 persons were affected in 1,079 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, 2,006 families / 7967 persons are being served inside 67 ECs and 21,668 families / 101,316 persons outside ECs.
Sources: OCD RO V and DSWD DROMIC Report No.16 re TO USMAN as of 10 January 2019, 5PM.
Note: The decrease in the number of persons affected in Region V is based on validation of the field office.
B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)
A total of 141 dead, 28 missing, and 105 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, a total of 12 dead, 28 missing, and 42 injured persons are confirmed while the rest are still subject for validation / verification.
Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions