NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 23 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 11 January 2019

II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE

11 January 2019

At 4:00 AM, trough of Low Pressure Area (LPA) affecting Mindanao. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

Central and Eastern Visayas, CARAGA, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm caused by trough of LPA. Possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.