NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 22 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 12 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 29 October 2019 at around 9:04 AM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the second strong earthquake of Magnitude 6.6 that shook the province of North Cotabato with almost the same epicentre located 25 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Tulunan of said province with a depth of 7 kilometers.

Just two (2) days after, on 31 October 2019 at 9:15 AM, another strong earthquake of Magnitude 6.5 again rocked central and eastern Mindanao was recorded with tectonic in origin at a shallow depth of two (2) kilometers. Once more, the epicentre was determined in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

These earthquakes, as well as the previously recorded earthquake on October 16, 2019 of Magnitude 6.3, with the same epicentre location in Tulunan, North Cotabato, are considered part of a sequence of events from interrelated faults in the region.

A. Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake in Tulunan, North Cotabato

On 29 October 2019, an earthquake with epicenter located southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato occurred with the following details:

B. Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake in Tulunan, North Cotabato

On 31 October 2019, another earthquake with epicenter located northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato occurred with the following details:

Due to the magnitude of these events, small to moderate-sized earthquakes are expected to occur in the epicentral area and may continue for several days to weeks, some of which may be felt. Furthermore, a “No Tsunami Threat” advisory was issued for the M6.6 and M6.5 earthquakes because both were located inland.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Report on the Series of Earthquakes in Cotabato

II. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored

06 November 2019

A suspected liquefaction was discovered in Sitio Sudsuhuyan, Brgy. Perez, Kidapawan City. Forced evacuation was conducted. MGB XII conducted assessment in the area. (Region XII)

04 November 2019

A food poisoning incident was reported inside the evacuation center in Brgy. Malabuan, Evacuation Center due to spoiled “patel”, eggs, and noodles during lunch given by donors from Midsayap. Affected evacuees complained of abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and LBM. Initial first aid was given to 18 victims who were referred to Kidapawan City Hospital and Cotabato Provincial Hospital. All patients are now discharged. (Region XII)

31 October 2019

A landslide incident was reported at Sitio Biao, Brgy. New Esperanza, M’lang, Cotabato Province due to the Magnitude 6.5 earthquake. 53 families were evacuated to New Esperanze Covered Court. As of 06 November 2019, a monitoring team was deployed to assess the affected residential area. No casualty was reported. (Region XIll)

Eva’s Hotel in Quezon Boulevard, National Highway, Kidapawan City, North Cotabato collapsed and was totally damaged due to the Magnitude 6.5 earthquake. No casualty was reported from the incident. A demolition order was issued to Eva’s Hotel. (Region XI)

Brgy. Batasan Gymnasium in Makilala, Cotabato collapsed due to the Magnitude 6.5 earthquake which resulted to one (1) dead. (Region XII)

29 October 2019

A fire broke-out at G Skin and Domantay Jamora Dental Clinic in General santos City, South Cotabato. BFP immediately responded to the incident. It was declared fire out on the same day (Region XIl).

Landslide incident was reported at Sitio Saulbulawan, Barangay Bituan which totally blocked the road going to Barangay Bacong, Tulunan, Cotabato.

Another landslide incident was reported in Barangay Upper Bala, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur wherein two (2) missing persons were reported due to the said landslide.

Landslide incident occurred at Brgy. Sto. Nifio, Kiblawan, Davao Del Sur which caused damming along river lines. Local DRRM conducted pre-emptive evacuation to the area.

Source: OCDROs XI, XII

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population