NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 22 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (20 January 2018)
excerpt
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 167,963 families / 797,337 persons were affected in 1,179 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".
Of which, a total of 4,053 families / 19,369 persons are currently being served inside 24 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families / 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.
Note: The change in the number of affected population, ECs and served families inside ECs are due to validation by DSWD.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #29 on TY VINTA, 18 January 2018, 6:00 PM
B. Casualties (TAB B)
A total of five (5) dead, eighteen (18) injured and thirteen (13) missing persons were confirmed in Regions IX, XI, CARAGA, and ARMM.
FOR VALIDATION: 168 persons were reported dead (8 in MIMAROPA, 61 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 163 persons missing.