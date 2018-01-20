NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 22 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (20 January 2018)

A total of 167,963 families / 797,337 persons were affected in 1,179 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

Of which, a total of 4,053 families / 19,369 persons are currently being served inside 24 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families / 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.