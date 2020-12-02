NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 22 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 02 December 2020, 08:00AM

(Excerpt)

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,174,687 families or 4,799,747 persons in 7,187 barangays in Regions |, 1, Il, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 23,169 families / 93,585 persons are being served inside 425 evacuation centers while 7,429 families / 31,155 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 40