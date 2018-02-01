01 Feb 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 22 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (31 January 2018)

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 to 30 January 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

31 January 2018

At 11:51 AM yesterday, one (1) lava-collapse fed Pyroclastic Density Current (PDC) event on Mi-isi Gully occurred that produced a 1,250 meter-high ash cloud that drifted southwest. This was succeeded by two (2) more PDC events on the Basud Gully that lasted until 12:09 PM and produced ash clouds draft drifted southwest. Low whitish to light-gray plumes were continuously emitted from the crater throughout the day, and sporadic ashing began at 5:11 PM. This was followed by continuous and sluggish lava effusion in the evening and early morning that continually fed lava flows on the Mi-isi and Bonga Gullies. Intermittent short-lived lava fountaining to 200m heights occurred throughout the night.

A total of two hundred ninety-eight (298) volcanic earthquakes, four (4) distinct episodes of PDC generation from lava collapse, and fifty-two (52) rockfall events were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network. Rockfall events were generated by the collapsing lava front and margins of the advancing lava flows on the Bonga and Miisi Gullies. Sulfure dioxide gas emission was measured at an average of 3,428 tonnes/day on 30 January 2018. Electronic tilt and continuous GPS measurements indicate a sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.

