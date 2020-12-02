Philippines
NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 21 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 01 December 2020, 08:00AM
Attachments
(Excerpt)
B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)
A total of 1,139,593 families or 4,675,623 persons in 7,158 barangays in Regions I, II, Il, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 23,223 families / 93,759 persons are being served inside 426 evacuation centers while 9,603 families / 39,995 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 39