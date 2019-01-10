10 Jan 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 21 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 09 January 2019

Government of the Philippines
09 Jan 2019
Download PDF (23.39 MB)

II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE

09 January 2019

  • At 4:00 AM, Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

  • Metro Manila, Visayas, and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.

  • Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flashfloods during severe thunderstorm.

III. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total of 152,256 families / 682,315 persons were affected in 986 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.

  • Of which, 12,920 families / 56,568 persons are being served inside 100 ECs and 16,889 families / 82,521 persons outside ECs.

Sources: OCD Ro V and DSWD DROMIC Report No 14 re TD USMAN as of 08 January 2019, 4PM.

B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)

  • A total of 140 dead, 28 missing, and 105 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.

  • Of which, a total of 8 dead and 42 injured persons are confirmed while the rest are still subject for validation I verification.

Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions

