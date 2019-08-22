22 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 21 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 21 August 2019, 8:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (13 MB)

I. WEATHER UPDATE

Synopsis:

  • At 3:00PM today, the center of Tropical Storm “INENG” was estimated at 1,135 km East of Infanta, Quezon (15.5 °N, 132.2 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is moving northwest at 15 km/h.

  • Southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

Forecast Weather Condition:

  • Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon Province caused by TS “INENG”. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

  • Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over MIMAROPA and the rest of Visayas caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

  • Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

  • Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition:

  • Moderate to strong winds from Southwest to West will prevail over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough with 1.2 to 2.8 meters wave height.

  • Moderate to strong winds from Southwest will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough with 1.2 to 2.8 meters wave height.

  • Light to moderate winds from Southwest to West will prevail over the rest of the country. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate with 0.6 to 2.1 meters wave height

