NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 21 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 21 August 2019, 8:00 PM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

Synopsis:

At 3:00PM today, the center of Tropical Storm “INENG” was estimated at 1,135 km East of Infanta, Quezon (15.5 °N, 132.2 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is moving northwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast Weather Condition:

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon Province caused by TS “INENG”. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over MIMAROPA and the rest of Visayas caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.