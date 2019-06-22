NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 21 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of El Niño, 21 June 2019

Recent PAGASA's climate monitoring and analyses indicate that the unusually warm Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) in the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific (CEEP) which started since November 2018 is expected to become a full-blown El Nino.

During the past three (3) months, rainfall analyses showed that impacts of below normal rainfall conditions in provinces of Western Mindanao and !locos Norte were already experienced and are expected to continue. • The El Nino is anticipated to be weak and will likely result to below normal rainfall conditions in different parts of the country in the coming months.