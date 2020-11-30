NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 20 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 30 November 2020, 8:00 AM

(Excerpt)

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,139,287 families or 4,674,607 persons in 7,158 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 22,671 families / 91,149 persons are being served inside 426 evacuation centers while 9,603 families / 39,995 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 38