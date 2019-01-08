NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 20 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 08 January 2019
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
08 January 2019
At 4:00 AM, Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.
Metro Manila, Visayas, and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flashfloods during severe thunderstorm.
III. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 152,256 families / 682,315 persons were affected in barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, 12,920 families / 56,568 persons are being served inside 100 ECs and 16,889 families / 82,521 persons outside ECs.
Sources: OCD Ro V and DSWD DROMIC Report No 13 re TD USMAN as of 07 January 2019, 5PM.
B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)
A total of 126 dead, 26 missing, and 75 iniured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, a total of 8 dead and 42 injured persons are confirmed while the rest are still subiect for validation / verification.
Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions