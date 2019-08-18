NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 20 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 17 August 2019, 6:00 PM

Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands, caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.