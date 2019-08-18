NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 20 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 17 August 2019, 6:00 PM
I. WEATHER UPDATE
Synopsis:
- Southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.
Forecast Weather Condition:
Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands, caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible impacts are flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.
Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition:
Moderate to strong winds from Southwest will prevail over Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough with 1.2 to 3.4 meters wave height.
Light to moderate winds from South to Southwest will prevail over the rest of the country. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate with 0.6 to 2.1 meters wave height