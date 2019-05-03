03 May 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 20 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of El Niño, 03 May 2019

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 May 2019
SITUATION OVERVIEW:

  • Recent PAGASA's climate monitoring and analyses indicate that the unusually warm Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) in the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific (CEEP) which started since November 2018 is expected to become a full-blown El Nino.

  • During the past three (3) months, rainfall analyses showed that impacts of below normal rainfall conditions in provinces of Western Mindanao and Ilocos Norte were already experienced and are expected to continue.

  • The El Nino is anticipated to be weak and will likely result to below normal rainfall conditions in different parts of the country in the coming months.

  • Impacts also include slightly warmer surface temperatures in varying degrees from place to place and from time to time. With this development, the El Nino Watch issued since July 2018 is upgraded to El Nino Advisory on 20 February 2019.

II. EFFECTS:

A. Affected Population:

  • A total of 78,691 families / 393,455 persons were affected by Drought/Dry Spell in Regions XI and XII:

