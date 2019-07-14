NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 2 re Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake in Makilala (North Cotobato), 13 July 2019, 10:00 PM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 13 Jul 2019 — View Original
I. Situation Overview
On 09 July 2019, 8:36 PM, an earthquake occurred in Makilala (North Cotobato) with the following details.
II. Effects
A. Affected Population:
A total of 164 families were reported affected in Cotabato Province.
B. Casualties
A total of one (1) dead and 3 injured persons were reported in Makilala, Cotabato Province because of the event.