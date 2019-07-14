NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 2 re Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake in Makilala (North Cotobato), 13 July 2019, 10:00 PM

I. Situation Overview

On 09 July 2019, 8:36 PM, an earthquake occurred in Makilala (North Cotobato) with the following details.

II. Effects

A. Affected Population:

A total of 164 families were reported affected in Cotabato Province.

B. Casualties

A total of one (1) dead and 3 injured persons were reported in Makilala, Cotabato Province because of the event.