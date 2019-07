NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 2 re Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake in Carrascal (Surigao Del Sur), 13 July 2019, 10:00 PM

excerpt

II. Effects

A. Casualties

A total of 51 injured persons were reported in Lanuza, Carmen, Mardrid and Cantilan were treated at Madrid District Hospital, Madrid, Surigao del Sur.

Out of 51 injured persons, 43 were outpatient, 4 were admitted at Madrid District Hospital, Madrid, Surigao del Sur, 3 were referred to ASTMMC at Tandag City and 1 was referred to Surigao City.

Source: OCDRO CARAGA