30 Dec 2017

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 19 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "Urduja" (Kai-Tak) as of 8:00 AM, 30 December 2017

from Government of the Philippines
II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  1. A total of 444,607 families / 1,861,250 persons are affected in 2,591 barangays in Regions MIMAPOPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.

  2. Of which, there are no more families / persons currently being served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #22, 5:00 PM 29 December 2017

