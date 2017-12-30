NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 19 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "Urduja" (Kai-Tak) as of 8:00 AM, 30 December 2017
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 30 Dec 2017 — View Original
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 444,607 families / 1,861,250 persons are affected in 2,591 barangays in Regions MIMAPOPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.
Of which, there are no more families / persons currently being served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #22, 5:00 PM 29 December 2017