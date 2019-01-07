NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 19 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 07 January 2019
excerpt
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
07 January 2019
At 4:00 AM, Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas
Metro Manila, Visayas and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods during severe thunderstorm.
III. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 152,246 families / 682,248 persons were affected in barangays in 983 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, 13,161 families / 57,663 persons are being served inside 122 ECs and 18,184 families / 88,389 persons outside ECs.
Sources: OCD RO V and DS WD DROMIC Report No 11 re TD USMAN as of 05 January 2019, 5PM.
B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)
A total of 126 dead, 26 missing, and 5 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, a total of eight (8) dead and 42 injured persons are confirmed while the rest are still subject for validation / verification.
Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions