NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 19 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 17 August 2019, 8:00 AM
I. WEATHER UPDATE
17 August 2019
Synopsis
- Southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.
Forecast Weather Condition
Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms