NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 18 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 09 November 2019, 6:00 AM

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 29 October 2019 at around 9:04 AM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the second strong earthquake of Magnitude 6.6 that shook the province of North Cotabato with almost the same epicentre located 25 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Tulunan of said province with a depth of 7 kilometers.

Just two (2) days after, on 31 October 2019 at 9:15 AM, another strong earthquake of Magnitude 6.5 again rocked central and eastern Mindanao was recorded with tectonic in origin at a shallow depth of two (2) kilometers. Once more, the epicentre was determined in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

These earthquakes, as well as the previously recorded earthquake on October 16, 2019 of Magnitude 6.3, with the same epicentre location in Tulunan, North Cotabato, are considered part of a sequence of events from interrelated faults in the region.