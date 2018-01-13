13 Jan 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 18 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 5:00 PM (12 January 2018)

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 12 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (854.4 KB)

excerpt

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  1. A total of 166,327 families / 785,084 persons are affected in 1,171 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

  2. Of which, a total of 7,405 families / 36,615 persons are currently being served inside 53 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families / 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.

Note: The change in the number of affected population, ECs and served families inside ECs is due to validation by DSWD.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #26 on TV V1NTA, 11 January 2018, 6:00 PM

B. Casualties (TAB B)

  1. A total of five (5) dead, eighteen (18) injured and thirteen (13) missing persons were confirmed in Regions IX, XI, CARAGA, and ARMM.

  2. FOR VALIDATION: 160 persons were reported dead (61 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 163 persons missing.

