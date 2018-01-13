NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 18 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 5:00 PM (12 January 2018)

A total of 166,327 families / 785,084 persons are affected in 1,171 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

Of which, a total of 7,405 families / 36,615 persons are currently being served inside 53 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families / 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.