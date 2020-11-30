NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 18 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 28 November 2020, 8:00 AM

|. SITUATION OVERVIEW

08 November 2020

At 10:00 PM, The Low Pressure Area East of Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression "ULYSSES".

09 November 2020

At 2:00 PM, "ULYSSES" intensified into a Tropical Storm. Its center was estimated at 575 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, TS “ULYSSES” maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine sea. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, the eastern portion of Albay, Catanduanes, the northeastern portion of Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Northern Samar.

10 November 2020

At 4:00 AM, "ULYSSES" had slowed down while moving northwestward. TCWS No. 1 was in effect in Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the eastern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southeastern portion of Quezon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Eastern Samar. Strong breeze to near gale conditions is currently prevailing or will affect these localities within 36 hours of hoisting of the wind signal.

At 4:00 PM, TS “ULYSSES” intensified further as it continues to move northwestward. TCWS No. 2 is in effect in Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, and the eastern portion of Camarines Norte while TCWS No. 1 is hoisted in Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the eastern portion of Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga,

Bulacan, the central and southern portions of Zambales, Bataan, Quezon including Polilio Islands, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Camarines Norte,

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro,

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Eastern Samar.

At 7:00 PM, “ULYSSES” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm. TCWS No. 2 is also in effect in the central and southern portions of Quezon including Polilio Islands, Burias and Ticao Islands, and Marinduque while the provinces of Mountain Province, Ifugao,

Benguet, La Union, the central and southern portion of Isabela, Zambales, the rest of Quezon, and the rest of Masbate was put under TCWS No. 1.

At 10:00 PM, STS “ULYSSES” is now moving westward towards Southern Luzon. TCWS No. 2 is hoisted in the central and southern portion of Aurora, the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija, the northern and eastern portion of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal,

Laguna, Quezon including Polilio Islands, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur,

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao Island, and Burias Island while TCWS No. 1 is in effect in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Abra, Ilocos Sur,

La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan,

Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the rest of Masbate, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Eastern Samar.

11 November 2020

At 10:00 AM, “ULYSSES” intensifies into a Typhoon while moving closer towards Quezon-Aurora Area. TCWS No. 3 is hoisted in the southern portion of Aurora, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northern and central portions of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur, TCWS No. 2 is hoisted in The central and southern portions of Quirino, the central and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Benguet, the southern portion of La Union,

Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, Batangas, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Burias and Ticao Islands and TCWS No. 1 is in effect in Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, Abra, Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Romblion, and the rest of Masbate. Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Eastern Samar.

At 10:30 PM, TY “ULYSSES” made landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan,

Quezon. Its maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h.

At 11:20 PM, the center of the eye of Typhoon “ULYSSES” made its second landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon.

12 November 2020

At 1:40 AM, TY “ULYSSES” made its third landfall in the vicinity of General Nakar,

Quezon.

At 4:00 AM, “ULYSSES” moves inland and is now in the vicinity of Southwestern Nueva Ecija. Destructive winds and heavy to intense with at times torrential rainfall associated with the region of inner rainbands and eyewall of the typhoon will be experienced over central and southern portions of Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, and Rizal within the next three hours. Moderate to heavy damage to infrastructure and vegetation is expected.

At 10:00 AM, TY “ULYSSES” maintains its strength and is now over the West Philippine Sea, west of Zambales. TCWS No. 3 is still hoisted in the western portion of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and Pampanga, while TCWS No. 2 is still in effect in the central and southern portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mt. Province, Ifugao,

Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, the northern and western portions of Quezon including Polilio Islands, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro, and the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island and TCWS No. 1 is still hoisted in the rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of northern portion, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of northern portion of Occidental Mindoro, and the central portion of Quezon. TCWS in other areas was lifted.

At 10:00 PM, TY “ULYSSES” maintains its strength as it continues to move westward. All TCWS was lifted. 13 November 2020 "ULYSSES" re-intensifies into a Typhoon and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). At 10:00 AM today, the center of the eye of TY "ULYSSES" was located based on all available data at 500 km West of Iba, Zambales (OUTSIDE PAR).

TY “ULYSSES” made three (3) landfalls during its traverse over the country: