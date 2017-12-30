NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 18 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "Urduja" (Kai-Tak) as of 8:00 AM, 29 December 2017
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 29 Dec 2017 — View Original
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 435,954 families / 1,822,080 persons are affected in 2,491 barangays in Regions MIMAPOPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.
All served population inside and outside evacuation center (ECs) have returned to their respective houses.