NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 18 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 06 January 2019
excerpt
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
06 January 2019
At 4:00 AM, Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Mindanao. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas
Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Tail-End of a Cold Front/Northeast Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.
Visayas and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by Northeast Monsoon.
Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
III. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 150 877 families / 675,777 persons were affected in barangays in 952 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, 13,202 families / 57,945 person' are being served inside 125 ECs and 19,825 families / 94,876 persons outside ECs.
Sources: OCD RO V and DS WD DROMIC Report No 11 re TD USMAN as of 05 January 2019, 5PM.
B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)
A total of 126 dead, 26 missing, and 5 iniured person:. were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, a total of eight (8) dead and 42 inO!rf:,:d persons are confirmed while the rest are still subject for validation / verification.
Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions