NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 18 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 06 January 2019

excerpt

II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE

06 January 2019

At 4:00 AM, Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Mindanao. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas

Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Tail-End of a Cold Front/Northeast Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Visayas and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by Northeast Monsoon.