NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (05 January 2018)
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 168,129 families / 794,663 persons are affected in 1,153 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".
Of which, a total of 15,573 families / 75,896 persons are currently being served inside 53 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families / 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.
Note: The change in the number of ECs and served families inside ECs is due to validation by DSWD.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #24 on TV V1NTA, 05 January 2018, 6:00 AM
B. Casualties (TAB B)
A total of five (5) dead, eighteen (18) injured and thirteen (13) missing persons were confirmed in Regions IX, XI, CARAGA, and ARMM.
FOR VALIDATION: 160 persons were reported dead (61 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 163 persons missing.
(excerpt)