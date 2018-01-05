NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (05 January 2018)

A total of 168,129 families / 794,663 persons are affected in 1,153 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

Of which, a total of 15,573 families / 75,896 persons are currently being served inside 53 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,470 families / 22,464 persons outside the evacuation center.