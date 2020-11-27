NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 27 November 2020, 8:00 AM

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,083,634 families or 4,421,580 persons in 6,812 barangays in Regions |, Il, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 25,020 families / 101,887 persons are being served inside 443 evacuation centers while 16,459 families / 74,181 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 32