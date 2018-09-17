NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 12:00 AM, 17 September 2018 - 6:00 AM, 17 September 2018

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

17 September 2018, 4:00 AM

Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon.

• Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flashfloods and landslides due to scattered rains and thunderstorms.

• Moderate to strong winds blowing from east to southeast will prevail over northern and central Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough (1.2 - 3.1 meters).

• Light to moderate winds blowing from northeast to east will prevail over the rest of the country. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 - 2.1 meters).

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total of 147,540 families or 591,762 persons were affected in 2,738 barangays, 433 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR.

• Of which, a total of 57,196 families 219,508 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers: Inside 1,899 ECs: 50,686 families / 192,842 persons Outside ECs: 6,510 families / 26,666 persons

B. Incidents Monitored