17 Sep 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 12:00 AM, 17 September 2018 - 6:00 AM, 17 September 2018

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.71 MB)

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

17 September 2018, 4:00 AM

Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon.

• Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flashfloods and landslides due to scattered rains and thunderstorms.

• Moderate to strong winds blowing from east to southeast will prevail over northern and central Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough (1.2 - 3.1 meters).

• Light to moderate winds blowing from northeast to east will prevail over the rest of the country. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 - 2.1 meters).

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total of 147,540 families or 591,762 persons were affected in 2,738 barangays, 433 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR.

• Of which, a total of 57,196 families 219,508 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers: Inside 1,899 ECs: 50,686 families / 192,842 persons Outside ECs: 6,510 families / 26,666 persons

B. Incidents Monitored

  1. A total of 6 incidents were monitored in Regions V and CAR.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.