NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 05 January 2019

II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE

05 January 2019

At 4:00 AM, Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Eastern Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas

Visayas and CARAGA will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Tail-End of a Cold Front/Northeast Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.