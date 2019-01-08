NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 05 January 2019
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
05 January 2019
At 4:00 AM, Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Eastern Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas
Visayas and CARAGA will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Tail-End of a Cold Front/Northeast Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.
Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
Rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flash floods during severe thunderstorm.
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 140,105 families / 624,236 persons were affected in 876 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, 13,135 families / 57,786 persons are being served inside 119 ECs and 22,633 families / 107,540 persons outside ECs.
Sources: OCD RO V and DS WD DROMIC Report No 10 re TD USMAN as of 04 January 2019, 5PM.
B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)
A total of 126 dead, 26 missing, and 60 injured person:. were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.
Of which, a total of eight (8) dead while the rest are still subject for validation / verification.
Source: DILG-MDM, DOH and OCD Regions