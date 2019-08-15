15 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 17 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TY "HANNA" (I.N. LEKIMA), 14 August 2019, 6:00 PM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

14 August 2019

Synopsis

Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside PAR as of 3:00 AM.

TYPHOON "KROSA" (1910)

✓ Location: 1,520 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (29.7°N, 133.1°E)

✓ Maximum sustained winds: 100 km/h near the center

✓ Gustiness: Up to 125 km/h

✓ Movement: Northwest at 15 km/h

Forecast Weather Condition

• llocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Zambales, and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.

• Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

