NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 26 November 2020, 8:00 AM

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,046,871 families or 4,288,338 persons in 6,717 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 25,710 families / 104,691 persons are being served inside 467 evacuation centers while 19,226 families / 83,364 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 30