NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 PM, 16 September 2018 - 12:00 AM, 17 September 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

16 September 2018, 4:00 PM

Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon. TYPHOON "MANGKHUT" (formerly "OMPONG")

Location of eve/center: At 3:00 PM today, the eye of Typhoon "MANGKHUT" (formerly "OMPONG") was located based on all available data at 935 km West Northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon (22.0°N, 113.0°E) (OUTSIDE PAR)

Strength: i Maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph

Movement: Moving Northwest at 30 kph

• Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorm will be experienced in Zambales and Pangasinan caused by Southwest Monsoon (Habagat). Possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

• Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered rains and thunderstorms.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total of 128,224 families or 518,752 persons were affected in 2,413 barangays, 398 cities/municipalities, and 30 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR.