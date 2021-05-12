NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "BISING" (I.N. SURIGAE), 12 May 2021, 8:00 AM

Excerpt

B. Affected Population (TAB B)

A total of 107,762 families or 450,195 persons were affected in 1,194 barangays in Regions Il, V, VIII, and CARAGA. As of 24 April 2021, all evacuees had returned home.

Source: DSWD

C. Casualties (TAB C)

A total of 9 dead and 20 injured persons were reported and confirmed in Regions V, VII, VIII, XI, and CARAGA. As of 11 May 2021, the 7 remaining crew members of LCT Cebu Great Ocean are still missing in Surigao del Norte.

Source: OCDROs