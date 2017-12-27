27 Dec 2017

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "Urduja" (Kai-Tak) as of 8:00 AM, 27 December 2017

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 27 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (12.35 MB)

(excerpt)

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 425,996 families / 1,780,163 persons are affected in 2,471 barangays in Regions MIMAPOPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.

Of which, a total of 810 families / 3,473 persons are currently being served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):

  • Inside 28 ECs: 668 families / 2,763 persons
  • Outside ECs: 142 families / 710 persons Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #19,10PM 23 December 2017

(excerpt)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.