NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "Urduja" (Kai-Tak) as of 8:00 AM, 27 December 2017

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 425,996 families / 1,780,163 persons are affected in 2,471 barangays in Regions MIMAPOPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.

Of which, a total of 810 families / 3,473 persons are currently being served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):

Inside 28 ECs: 668 families / 2,763 persons

Outside ECs: 142 families / 710 persons Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #19,10PM 23 December 2017

