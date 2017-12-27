NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "Urduja" (Kai-Tak) as of 8:00 AM, 27 December 2017
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 27 Dec 2017 — View Original
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 425,996 families / 1,780,163 persons are affected in 2,471 barangays in Regions MIMAPOPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.
Of which, a total of 810 families / 3,473 persons are currently being served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):
- Inside 28 ECs: 668 families / 2,763 persons
- Outside ECs: 142 families / 710 persons Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #19,10PM 23 December 2017
(excerpt)