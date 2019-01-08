NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 PM, 04 January 2019
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
04 January 2019
At 4:00 AM, Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.
Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and of Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.
Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flash floods during severe thunderstorm.