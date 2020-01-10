NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 15 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 10 January 2020, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 86,548 families / 394,355 persons were affected in 218 barangays in Regions XI and XIl.

Of which, a total of 9,269 families / 35,698 persons (previous report: 10,177 families/ 38,562 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 102 evacuation centers (previous report: 107 evacuation centers) while 23,207 families / 99,982 persons (previous report: 23,321 families / 100,427 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No.19 on the Ms 6.9 EQ in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 09 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Note. Ongoing assessment and validation.

B. Casualties

A total of 13 dead, 210 injured, and 1 missing were reported in Regions XI and XI due to the incident.