03 Sep 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 15 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Cyclones "INENG" (BAILU) and "JENNY" (PODUL), 2 September 2019, 5:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.7 MB)

I. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total of 25,364. families / 106,883 persons were affected in 345 in Regions I, II, Ill, and CAR, of which, 108 families / 326 are being served inside 8 Evacuation Centers and 67 families / 216 persons are served outside ECs, broken down as follows:

  • A total of 1,625 farmers and 355 fisherfolks were affected in Ilocos Norte and Batanes Province.

Source: Department of Agriculture

B. Casualties

A total of two (2) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (Region 1).

Source: OCD I

Note: Subject for validation /verification

NO NEW INFORMATION FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.