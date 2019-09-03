NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 15 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Cyclones "INENG" (BAILU) and "JENNY" (PODUL), 2 September 2019, 5:00 PM

I. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 25,364. families / 106,883 persons were affected in 345 in Regions I, II, Ill, and CAR, of which, 108 families / 326 are being served inside 8 Evacuation Centers and 67 families / 216 persons are served outside ECs, broken down as follows:

A total of 1,625 farmers and 355 fisherfolks were affected in Ilocos Norte and Batanes Province.

Source: Department of Agriculture

B. Casualties

A total of two (2) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (Region 1).

Source: OCD I

Note: Subject for validation /verification

