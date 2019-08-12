NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 15 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 12 August 2019, 6:00 AM
I. WEATHER UPDATE
12 August 2019
Synopsis
- Southwest Monsoon affecting the Luzon.
Active Tropical Cyclone Outside PAR as of 3:00 AM. TYPHOON "KROSA" (1910)
Location: 1,745 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (24.3°N, 138.4°E) Maximum sustained winds: 110 km/h near the center
Gustiness: Up to 135 km/h
Movement: West Northwest at 15 km/h
Forecast Weather Condition
llocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.
II. EFFECTS
A. Incidents Monitored (TAB A)
A total of 23 incidents (flooding, soil erosion, vehicular accident, washed-out bridge, tornado, maritime incident, landslide, water-related activities, and collapsed riprap) were reported in Regions III, CALABARZON. MIMAROPA, and CAR.