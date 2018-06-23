NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 15 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Typhoon "Domeng" and TD "Ester" for the period of 8:00AM - 5:00PM, 19 June 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 3:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 655 km East Northeast of Guivan, Eastern Samar (13.0 N, 131.4 E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)

A total of fourteen (14) incidents (collapsed riprap, flashflood, overflowed spillway, air mishap, uprooted trees, drowning, collapsed structure, and rock fall) were monitored in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, NCR and CAR.

B. Affected Population