NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 15 re Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Castillejos, Zambales, 03 May 2019, 6:00 AM

An earthquake with a Magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Castillejos, Zambales. Further details below :

As of 5:00 AM, 3 May 2019, a total of 1,097 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 128 were plotted and 16 were felt, ranging from 1.4 to 2.5 Magnitude and Intensity of Ito III.