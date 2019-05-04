NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 15 re Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Castillejos, Zambales, 03 May 2019, 6:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
An earthquake with a Magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Castillejos, Zambales. Further details below:
As of 5:00 AM, 3 May 2019, a total of 1,097 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 128 were plotted and 16 were felt, ranging from 1.4 to 2.5 Magnitude and Intensity of Ito III.
II. EFFECTS
A. CASUALTIES (TAB A)
- A total of eighteen (18) dead, 256 injured, and three (3) missing persons were reported in Regions III and NCR. Of which, 183 injured persons were validated by DOH.
Source: OCD Region III and OCD NCR Note: Subject to verification and validation
B. AFFECTED POPULATION
A total of 3,630 families / 18,086 persons were affected in 41 Baranqays in Region III.
Of which, a total of 692 families / 2,962 persons are being served inside 3 ECs and 951 families / 4,756 persons outside ECs.