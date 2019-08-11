NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 15 re Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes, 10 August 2019, 6:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
Two (2) moderate-sized earthquakes with Magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 occurred on 27 July 2019, 4:16 AM and 7:37 AM respectively, with epicenters located northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at shallow focal depths. These were felt at varying intensities in the province of Batanes. Parameters of these events are summarized below:
As of 09 August 2019, 4:00 PM, a total of 393 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 81 were plotted and 38 were felt, ranging from 1.2 to 5.9 Magnitude and Intensity of Il to VII.
II. EFFECTS
A. CASUALTIES
A total of nine (9) dead and forty-seven (47) injured persons were reported in Itbayat, Batanes. Details on reported dead persons have been confirmed by the Management of the Dead and Missing Persons Cluster.
B. Affected Population
A total of 1,025 families / 2,982 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in five (5) barangays in Itbayat. Of which, a total of 67 families/210 persons are currently staying at the Covered Court/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes.
The decrease in the number of affected families/persons staying in the designated EC is due to the residents returning to their respective residences.