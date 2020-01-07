07 Jan 2020

NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 14 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 07 January 2020, 6:00 AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.08 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total of 86,547 families / 394,355 persons (previous report: 81,629 families / 373,999 persons) were affected in 218 barangays (previous report: 203 barangays) in Regions XI and XIl.

  • Of which, a total of 10,177 families / 38,562 persons (previous report: 7,873 families/ 35,249 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 107 evacuation centers (previous report: 57 evacuation centers) while 23,321 families / 100,427 persons (previous report: 21,600 families / 94,201 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No.17 on the Ms 6.9 EQ in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 06 January 2020, 6:00 PM
Note: Ongoing assessment and validation.

B. Casualties

  • A total of 13 dead, 210 injured, and 1 missing were reported in Regions XI and XII due to the incident.

Sources: OCDROs XI and XII
Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.