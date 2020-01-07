NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 14 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 07 January 2020, 6:00 AM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 86,547 families / 394,355 persons (previous report: 81,629 families / 373,999 persons) were affected in 218 barangays (previous report: 203 barangays) in Regions XI and XIl.

Of which, a total of 10,177 families / 38,562 persons (previous report: 7,873 families/ 35,249 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 107 evacuation centers (previous report: 57 evacuation centers) while 23,321 families / 100,427 persons (previous report: 21,600 families / 94,201 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No.17 on the Ms 6.9 EQ in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 06 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing assessment and validation.

B. Casualties

A total of 13 dead, 210 injured, and 1 missing were reported in Regions XI and XII due to the incident.

Sources: OCDROs XI and XII

Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.

